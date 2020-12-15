Frank Lampard has admitted to being "really disappointed” with his side’s performance in the loss to Wolves, and has urged his players to take the next few days to reflect on what happened in the 2-1 defeat.

Chelsea looked in command when Olivier Giroud fired them ahead on 49 minutes, but they were undone by goals from Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto - the latter of which came in the fifth minute of injury time.

It’s the second game in a row the Blues have dropped points, following the defeat to Everton at the weekend, and manager Lampard believes it is a reality check for the club.

"I’m disappointed to lose the game,” he told the club’s official website. "We had it under pretty good control at the point of 1-0. We weren’t playing brilliantly but we had control. I thought the game was there for us to win and then obviously we allowed them back into the game.

"We allowed them momentum, we allowed them some counter-attacks and we lose the game. So I’m really disappointed.

My experience of the Premier League tells me that if you drop your standards, which we have in two games, particularly away from home, you can lose football matches. So a big lesson for the players there.

Chelsea now have a six-day break before a meeting with West Ham on Monday, and Lampard wants his players to take stock of the last two games.

"That’s important [the rest before Chelsea’s clash with West Ham next Monday] but maybe for the players also to think about the game while they’re resting," he told Amazon Prime. "Think about tonight, think about Everton.

"This is the Premier League and if you don’t perform you lose games and we’ve got another game on Monday."

Asked what had changed from their long unbeaten run to the games with Everton and Wolves, Lampard said: "Performance.

"Performance is what gives you results and we were playing very well, long unbeaten run, and then maybe the lads think we’re playing well. And the minute you think you’re playing well, things like this can happen."

