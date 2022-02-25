Pep Guardiola and Ralf Rangnick are among Premier League managers to speak about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with a number of clubs directly affected.

One of the Ukrainian internationals plying their trade in England is Oleksandr Zinchenko at Manchester City, with manager Pep Guardiola saying the defender is ready to play if needed.

Ad

“We spoke personally with him and everyone has spoken,” he said at a press conference. “These are headlines today all around the world and it’s a concern but Aleks is an incredibly strong guy. It's not easy. But yesterday in training he was brilliant. He is ready to play if he has to.”

Premier League United midfielder Fred hits out at 'fake news' amid reports of dressing-room splits 20/02/2022 AT 12:51

Across the city, Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick agreed that it was the right decision to take this May’s Champions League final away from Russia.

"I mean, the situation itself is desperately sad,” he said. “I think everybody will think similarly about that, this is just an incredible situation that we have a kind of war within Europe. And therefore, I think the decision that UEFA took was inevitable and it was the right decision."

United this week ended their sponsorship deal with Russian airline Aeroflot ahead of schedule in response to the invasion.

Another Ukrainian in the Premier League is Andriy Yarmolenko at West Ham, and manager David Moyes explained at his press conference that he had been granted time off.

“I’ve asked if there is anything we can do for Andriy and if there is, we’ll certainly help him,” Moyes began. “He’s not in a really good position at the moment, I’ve got to say. We’ve given him a few days off and that’s totally understandable.

“It’s very difficult but I’ve asked him and the club have been very good again and the club have asked me to speak with him and I’ve asked if there is anything we can do for him and if there is, we’ll certainly help him.

“He’s asked if he can have a few days off now and we’ve certainly granted him that. It’s a really difficult time for him and his family and we respect that. I spoke with him on Thursday at the training ground and he was upset, which you can imagine and rightly so, so we just hope everything goes well and all his family members keep safe.”

Premier League Rangnick and Bielsa under pressure to leave legacy ahead of summer departures 20/02/2022 AT 12:16