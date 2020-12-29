TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Frank Lampard’s pressure cooker and a lesson in context

Another day went by and it was another failure to win for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, who drew 1-1 with Aston Villa. You can feel the vultures circling, the lions are stalking their prey, the crows are beginning to, erm, crow?

You can feel the tension at Stamford Bridge as Lampard desperately tries to cling to his job.

And why shouldn’t he cling. After all that draw against Aston Villa makes it *checks notes* SEVEN DAYS since Chelsea last won. Wait what? Seven days?

Look, everything here needs to be taken in context. Chelsea have won one of their last five games in the Premier League. There have been defeats against Everton, Wolves and Arsenal. The defeats have been extremely frustrating and all talk of a title has evaporated. But Chelsea are still just one point off the top four, three off second and, heck, just six off the top spot. Again the caveat here is that some of their rivals have one or even two games in hand, but still this is not the disaster everyone is making it out to be.

Chelsea are going through a blip, just like every side not called Liverpool has done so far. This is a weird season that is proving to be extremely competitive. If Chelsea win three or four of their next five, they'll be hailed as possible contenders again. Today’s world is blighted by short-termism and we’re seeing it even more in this season.

Brace for more cancellations

On Monday afternoon Manchester City v Everton became just the second Premier League game to be postponed due to Covid-19. So far the Premier League has done pretty well in terms of keeping players and staff safe whilst avoiding cancellations.

However with a new, more infectious strain of Covid-19 currently in the UK (resulting in record cases on Monday) there could be more postponements in the near future until the vaccine is more widely distributed. Short-term it could cause more chaos and strain on an already compressed calendar.

It’s difficult to know what this might mean long-term and a lot will depend on the vaccine and how the Premier League treats the rising cases. The best case scenario is that there are a few cancellations and nothing too serious except for more mid-week fixtures in the second-half of the season. Worst-case scenario? A series of cancellations that leads to a shortened, or postponed season once more.

The inevitability of Diego Costa to Tottenham

Diego Costa looks set to leave Atleti. His contract expires in June and the Liga club were expected to attempt to extract a fee for the player in the January transfer window - there was talk of Tottenham making a move for the former Chelsea man for a nominal fee. However, it now appears that the forward *could* cancel his contract and move on a free.

According to Cope, Costa would be owed the remaining monies left on his deal should he move to a club that was not involved in Champions League football. However, he would incur severe financial penalties were he to move to a Champions League club, Sevilla, Madrid or Barcelona. His options seem vast, then, as to state the obvious, there are numerous teams not involved in Champions League football. However, there is only one team not involved in Champions League football who is managed by Jose Mourinho.

Diego Costa is moving to Tottenham Hotspur.

IN OTHER NEWS

The Schmeichel family. Good goalkeepers.

RETRO CORNER

Today is the 50th birthday of the incomparable Enrico Chiesa. Here are some of his best ever Serie A goals. Another good footballing family that.

HAT-TIP

This, from Tim Vickery, on the folly of a European Super League, told through the prism of the state championships of Brazil, is brilliantly written, and enlightening on what could come if the current crop of super clubs dominating European football get their way to create a Europe-wide league.

The last few decades have seen an important switch. Brazilian club football has moved from a regional to a national approach. The state championships still exist, but they have lost their shine. Their time has been cut back, and even so, they are viewed as tournaments which are now little better than unnecessary clutter. This has led to a problem. Clubs are now aiming to win the national league or the domestic cup, or the continental Copa Libertadores. In a sporting culture that is obsessed with winning now that the state championships are an afterthought, there are simply not enough titles left for all of the so-called giant clubs to retain their giant status.

COMING UP

More football, covid-permitting. There is live minute-by-minute coverage of Barcelona v Eibar, Brighton v Arsenal and Manchester United v Wolves.

Ben Snowball shall be here, primed and ready after a refreshing break.

