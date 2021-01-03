Frank Lampard’s position as Chelsea manager is reportedly under “serious threat”.

Chelsea suffered their fourth defeat in six matches as they were beaten 3-1 at home by Manchester City on Sunday.

Shortly after the result, The Athletic reported that “Chelsea have begun to explore alternative plans with a view to replacing Lampard if the current slump continues”.

There are reportedly concerns over the struggles of summer signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner as well as tension between Lampard and some players.

Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard has been in charge since 2019 and secured a top-four finish last season.

However, after a summer of heavy spending, Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League table, seven points behind leaders Liverpool.

The Athletic say there is no timeframe for when Lampard could be dismissed and he may even last the season if results improve.

However, it is also added that once conversations over a potential replacement begin at Chelsea then it is usually a question of “when, not if” in terms of a sacking.

Chelsea may have just missed out on a potential replacement as former Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino has taken charge at Paris Saint-Germain, although the man he replaced, Thomas Tuchel, is now available and heavily linked with a move to England.

