Frank Lampard should not be surprised at losing the Chelsea job after his role in an alleged coup against one of the club's former managers, Gary Neville says.

Andre Villas-Boas was given the Stamford Bridge job in 2011 when Lampard was in the prime of his career and a star man for the club, but was sacked that season amidst rumours that senior players had turned against him.

Lampard himself was fired last week and promptly replaced by Thomas Tuchel after a dramatic run of form saw Chelsea choose to part ways with the club legend after 18 months in charge.

"He will be hurt and disappointed,' the former Manchester United captain said on his Gary Neville Show podcast.

"But I hope he is pragmatic about it. In the sense that it's not a reflection upon him in the sense that every manager at Chelsea gets sacked before they think they should. They don't get the time they think they should. That's what happens. It is a club that has a model that has worked and he knows that model.

"For me, I never shed a tear for Frank the other day. Sometimes I feel sorry for managers, but I think Frank has had a massive experience. He has had a great experience at Derby, he has had a great experience at Chelsea, and where he is at now in his managerial career, is that he is a lot further ahead than most English managers have been, and that's a real positive.

"I go back to in Napoli eight or nine years ago, when Villas-Boas had picked a team in the afternoon of a Champions League game.

"And he left out Frank Lampard, Michael Essien and another big player at that time. And I remember Chelsea players at that time ringing up members of the media and trying to get him out. And Frank was part of that group.

"And it has been really a brutal football club for managers for many many years, and Frank has suffered that brutality last week, so he should be the least of all surprised because he has been at the club when Villas-Boas was sacked, [Felipao] Scolari, and all the rest of them have come and gone."

