Frank Lampard is not concerned by questions about his future, saying pressure is part and parcel of being in charge of a club such as Chelsea.

The Blues made a fine start to the season and were being talked about as Premier League title contenders, but they have won just one of their past six games in the league and are now ninth in the table.

There have been rumours that owner Roman Abramovich is getting itchy feet, but Lampard is only concerned with turning things around.

"I was very aware when I came into this job, if you manage a top Premier League club... you have to understand that pressure will come very quickly at times. And the pressure is constantly there anyway," he said. "Earlier in the season, we had a lot of great things coming through and then a tough patch.

"These two weeks have given us a chance to focus on the basics of our game, what we are and how we want to play and I just want to see those things come through."

The Blues face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, with the game viewed as an ideal one to get three points on the board.

Fulham have beaten Chelsea only once in all competitions since 1980, a 1-0 league win in 2006.

Scott Parker's side are in the relegation zone after losing eight of their first 11 fixtures but are unbeaten in their last five, which includes 1-1 draws against champions Liverpool last month and Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Lampard is aware Chelsea are heavy favourites, but will not take Parker's side lightly.

Fulham are playing well. They played very well against Tottenham last night in a game they perhaps felt they could have won. And that's been their recent form, so I think the history goes away.

"They have threats across their team. They've drawn with Liverpool and Tottenham. It will be a tough game.

"We must credit Scott and his team because they have, with a change of system... worked on a clear style of play. They're not giving many chances to teams in games, they are very well organised and have threats throughout their team."

Additional reporting from Reuters

