Billy Gilmour was "outstanding" in Chelsea’s win over Luton in the FA Cup, but Frank Lampard has suggested the midfielder could still leave on loan in January.

The Scotland midfielder is working his way back to full fitness following the knee injury he picked up last summer, and has been given playing time in recent weeks.

He was handed a start in the 3-1 win over Luton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and produced an assured display in the middle of the park.

Gilmour was involved in the best moment of the match, a slick passing move for Tammy Abraham’s third goal, and Lampard was delighted with the 19-year-old's performance.

“He was outstanding today,” Lampard said. “He's comfortable on the ball, his discipline, he was outstanding. With his youth and the injury he had, and with the run we've been on, it's about finding the right time to bring him in.”

With little over a week remaining in the January transfer window, Lampard is not ruling out a temporary spell away from Stamford Bridge.

“For the short term, he won't be going out on loan but we'll keep that open a little until the end of the month,” Lampard said.

Billy is a Chelsea player and the level he showed today highlights why he is a Chelsea player in the middle of the park.

Gilmour has not made a Premier League start since suffering his knee injury last year, but he keeps knocking on the door and making it tough for Lampard to keep him out.

“Playing like he did today is making it very difficult [not to give him more minutes] because I thought he was outstanding,” Lampard said. “If he plays like he does today, it makes it very difficult for me not to give him a run.

“He trains that way too. It’s been a case of me finding the right time to get Billy in. Today felt like the right time and he was brilliant.”

