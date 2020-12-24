Fulham boss Scott Parker is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus and will miss his side's home game with Southampton on Saturday.

Parker, 40, has tested negative for the virus and the club said he will return for their next game at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday if he again tests negative.

"Following a member of his household testing positive for COVID-19, and despite returning a negative result, Scott has been self-isolating this week in accordance with the guidance," the west London club said in a statement.

Assistant manager Stuart Gray will take charge of the side with first team coach Matt Wells joining him in the dugout.

Fulham are 18th in the standings with 10 points, two points away from the safety zone.

