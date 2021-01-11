It is understood Fulham could play their rearranged Premier League match with Tottenham as early as this Wednesday, if Aston Villa are forced to postpone their game with Spurs due to an outbreak of coronavirus in their squad.

The Athletic reports Scott Parker’s side are unhappy about the proposal, as they needed extra-time to beat QPR in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday and are due to face another west London rival in Chelsea this Friday night, although pushing that fixture back to the weekend is also being considered.

Villa were forced to play a number of U23 and U18 players in Friday night’s 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup, after their first-team squad - which trains separately - was forced into quarantine following a number of Covid-19 cases.

As things stand, that isolation period is due to end on Friday, putting Wednesday’s home match with Jose Mourinho’s men in serious doubt.

As it happens, it was a similar outbreak at Fulham which caused their match with Tottenham to be postponed on 30 December, but the top flight strugglers have since returned to action.

According to The Athletic, Fulham’s squad have been instructed to prepare to play on Wednesday, but a final decision has not yet been made.

Speaking after the 5-0 win at eighth tier Marine on Sunday, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said he was expecting to play in mid-week.

“Noboby told me that I’m not going to play”, he said.

“We start to prepare for that game, and the same Tuesday unless someone tells us different."

