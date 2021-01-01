Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has labelled the cancellation of his side's game with Fulham a 'unprofessional'.

Fulham had to ask the Premier League to postpone their fixture on Wednesday as a result of a number of positive coronavirus cases, and the league responded by calling off the game with less than three hours before the game was due to start.

Mourinho was unhappy about the late notice and posted a tongue-in-cheek comment on Instagram labelling the Premier League the "best league in the world" while they awaited news.

"I don't want to speak too much about it. Just to say I felt (it was) unprofessional, but that is the way it was," Mourinho said in a press conference ahead of Saturday's home match against Leeds United.

"We were preparing ourselves for that match and of course we didn't play, and that is disruptive of what is a week of work.

"Training sessions before that would be different if we were going to play that game. People say good for me that there was no game, but only good for me if I knew there was no game."

Mourinho told reporters that Lucas Moura and Carlos Vinicius are expected to play against Leeds after both forwards had to miss the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers with injury.

Mourinho also said he does not anticipate any arrivals during the January transfer window with the club's finances hit due to the pandemic.

"Times are not easy, the club made a big effort in the summer to try and build a good squad," Mourinho said.

"If something good happened for us, it would be a big surprise for me... I don't feel the right to ask for something."

Spurs were top of the standings last month but one point from three games has dropped them to seventh but Mourinho said he expects an improvement.

"Football is also mental, and you're not in control of every item of the game," he said. "I believe we're gong to have again a good period, where we win matches and score goals."

