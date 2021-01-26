Fulham have opened an investigation into historical allegations of abuse taking place in their academy after an interview from ex-youth player Max Noble.

The 31-year-old, who came through the ranks at Craven Cottage, has said that he was told he would not play if he did not choose a preferred agent and was given painkilling injections when injured, eventually forcing him to have a double knee operation.

He also claimed there were occasions of preferential treatment for white players, recalling an incident after a run of defeats where "the black boys would have to sit in the changing room while the three or four white guys would go out and train with the reserves."

“I had depression, anxiety, all that trauma, it nearly killed me,” Noble told the i newspaper.

“I got so depressed. I became such a recluse. I was in my bed thinking 'I’ve failed, I’m a loser'.

"That was the lowest point in my life where I thought: 'actually I don’t want to be here any more. I’ve let my dad down, I’ve left my whole family down, I’ve embarrassed everyone'. My identity was gone."

He hoped speaking out would spark change in the academy system.

"The only thing I want to change is if you take a boy out of school you owe him aftercare," Noble continued.

"That's it. You can't promise them the world, then ignore them when they're depressed, or they're going through what I had to go through. I wouldn't wish that on anyone.

"The academy system is failing, you can see just by the numbers, it's completely failing."

Upon hearing the allegations, Fulham swiftly released a statement.

"Fulham Football Club has been made aware of the allegations," read the statement.

"We condemn bullying, racism and discrimination in any form and work hard to ensure that they have no place here.

"The club will investigate the historic claims and liaise with all relevant parties."

