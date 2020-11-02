Two goals in five minutes towards the end of the first half was more than enough for Fulham to beat West Brom and record their first victory of the Premier League season.

Scott Parker's side were the better team throughout and deservedly took the lead when Bobby De Cordova-Reid headed home after Aleksander Mitrovic nodded Antonee Robinson's deep cross back to him.

The second on the half-hour mark was even better, again Mitrovic laid the ball off but Ola Aina had a lot to do when the ball came to him 25 yards out only for him to unleash an arrow into the top left-hand corner, leaving Sam Johnstone with no chance.

West Brom never really threatened to reduce the deficit and the closest the game came to another goal was when, with Johnstone out of his goal and Conor Townsend having blocked Tom Cairney's curling effort, Cordova-Reid blasted the ball against Semi Ajayi's elbow from six yards out denying Fulham a third and surprisingly not conceding a penalty.

Fulham now have four points and sit outside the relegation zone, with Albion a point and position behind them in third-bottom.

Talking point - Survival is there for the taking for Fulham

While the other bottom three sides - West Brom, Burnley and Sheffield United, have a few talented players on staff, none of them have a squad as gifted as Scott Parker's outfit.

They are a team with two very creative full backs, a central midfield which could be the envy of much of the division and talented forwards to play off Aleksander Mitrovic.

In some ways this puts more pressure on Scott Parker. If he does not deliver with a stronger squad than those around him, the hierarchy at Fulham will surely look for a more experienced manager who can.

But if they play like they did against West Brom they will be in with a chance of winning more games than not and now after recording their first win can look to the rest of the season as an opportunity to show their quality, rather than in fear of where the next three points will come from.

Man of the match: Andre-Frank Anguissa

There were more flashy players on show for Fulham. Tom Cairney showed some magical touches, as did Ademola Lookman in the first half, but it was the Cameroon midfielder who controlled the game.

West Brom's talented players barely got the ball in decent positions and it was often because Anguissa, supported ably by Mario Lemina in the first half, would win the ball and then put his wide team-mates in possession in dangerous areas.

One move in the second half, typified his effort when he won the ball, beat Conor Gallagher and Romaine Sawyers in the middle of the park before racing 40 yards forward and slipping a ball through to Lookman in the area who should have at least got a shot on target.

He struggled in his last spell in the Premier League, when Fulham got relegated in 2018/19, but after an impressive season in la Liga with Villareal he now looks capable of becoming one of the best central midfielders in the division and leading Fulham to survival.

Player ratings:

Fulham: Areola 6, Aina 7, Adarabioyo 7, Andersen 7, Robinson 8; Anguissa 9*, Lemina 8, Cairney 8; Cordova-Reid 7, Lookman 7, Mitrovic 7.

Subs: Reed 6, Bryan 6, Cavaleiro 6.

West Brom: Johnstone 6; Furlong 5, Ivanovic 6, Ajayi 8, Townsend 7; Livermore 5, Gallagher 6, Krovinovic 7, Pereira 5; Diangana 5, Grant 5.

Subs: Sawyers 6, Robinson 6, Phillips 6.

Match highlights:

3’ Off the bar! Albion have started the game better and Conor Townsend comes inches from putting them in front as his overhit cross confuses Areola in the Fulham goal.

26’ GOAL! Now De Cordova-Reid has hit the target and scored. A fine cross from the left flank from Robinson found Mitrovic on the back post and he heads back across the six-yard box to the Jamaican striker who makes no mistake.

30’ GOAL! What a goal from Aina. The ball fell nicely for him 25 yards out but he unleashed an absolute rocket into the top left hand corner leaving Johnstone with no chance.

81’ Appeals for a penalty. They will look at VAR for this surely. Anguissa put through Lookman and Johnstone came out of his box and then lost the ball to Cairney who put in a superb shot that Townsend cleared off the line. The ball then fell to De Cordova-Reid on the six-yard box and his effort was blocked by Ajayi's elbow - which was close to his body.

82’ Penalty not given. This is how the old adjudication would have worked - it was not deliberate but generally they give this as a penalty this season.

Key stat:

