Fulham defender Joachim defender has had his red card against Newcastle United rescinded, meaning he can play against Southampton on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Danish player was sent off after he was ruled to have fouled Newcastle striker Callum Wilson in the penalty area.

Despite video footage appearing to show that contact was first made outside the penalty area, referee Graham Scott stuck to his original decision after watching replays on the pitchside monitor. He sent Anderson off, and Wilson scored from the spot.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Joachim Andersen's one-match suspension following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA said in a statement.

Fulham are third bottom in the standings with 10 points from 14 games, two adrift of safety.

