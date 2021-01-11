The Premier League has confirmed Aston Villa’s game with Tottenham on Wednesday has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at the club, with Fulham stepping in to face Jose Mourinho’s side instead.

Villa are required to quarantine following a rise in cases in their first-team squad, a situation which forced them to play a number of U23 and U18 players in Friday night’s 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup.

The situation frees up a slot for Fulham to play their fixture at Tottenham, which was originally called off on 30 December due to a similar situation at the west London club after Christmas. The game will kick-off at 8.15pm on Wednesday.

As a result, Scott Parker’s side will now host Chelsea on Saturday at 5.30pm, instead of Friday night.

With all top flight games currently being broadcast on TV, that rescheduling has had a knock-on effect - with Villa, who will be out of isolation by the weekend, now taking on Everton on Sunday at midday rather than the originally planned Saturday.

Speaking after the 5-0 win at eighth tier Marine on Sunday, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said he was expecting to play in mid-week.

“Noboby told me that I’m not going to play”, he said.

“We start to prepare for that game, and the same Tuesday unless someone tells us different."

