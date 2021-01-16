Mason Mount scored the only goal of the game as Chelsea overcame strong resistance to beat 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Frank Lampard’s side looked the better team for much of the match, but it was the hosts who carved out the best chance of the half when Ivan Cavaleiro, the goalscoring hero against Spurs in midweek, miscued a golden chance over the bar when found unmarked on the penalty spot.

Fulham’s hopes of an upset took a significant hit when Antonee Robinson was shown a straight red card moments before the break for a lunging challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta – the sort of tackle that can look harsh when punished by a sending off, yet one that the new rules are determined to stamp out.

And the pressure from Chelsea finally paid off after a second-half spent largely in Fulham’s final third, with Mount drilling home from the edge of the box to end the hosts’ brave resistance.

The win, only Chelsea’s second in seven Premier League games, moves Lampard’s side up to seventh in the table. Fulham remain in the bottom three and four points from safety.

Man of the Match – Mason Mount (Chelsea)

It was far from a vintage Chelsea performance and certainly not Mount’s best game for the club, but one of the reasons that Frank Lampard likes the player so much is his ability to conjure up match-defining moments, and he did just that to win this game.

In fact, Mount’s winner was exactly the sort of goal that his manager scored so many of during his career, arriving late on the edge of the box and making sure he kept his shot low.

He doesn’t set the pulses racing like some of his attacking team-mates are capable of doing at Chelsea, but Mount is an understatedly excellent player and is improving all the time.

Player Ratings

Fulham: Areola 8, Tete 7, Aina 8, Andersen 7, Adarabioyo 7, Robinson 5, Reed 6, Anguissa 7, Reid 6, Lookman 6, Cavaleiro 5. Subs: Onomah 5, Bryan 6, Kamara 5.

Chelsea: Mendy 5, Azpilicueta 6, Silva 7, Rudiger 7, Chilwell 6, Jorginho 6, Kovacic 6, Mount 8, Ziyech 7, Pulisic 6, Giroud 7. Subs: Abraham 6, Hudson-Odoi 7, Werner 5.

Key Moments

24’ – A weak clearance falls straight to the feet of Mount inside the Fulham box and he rattles the crossbar with a thumping shot. That’s comfortably the best chance of the game so far and the ploy of raining in crosses has finally produced something.

40’ – What a chance that is for Fulham! A wonderful bit of interplay between Robinson and Lookman down the left opens Chelsea up, before the former picks out a great pass to Tete on the far side. The wing-back opts against a shot and finds Cavaleiro, completely unmarked and ten yards out, but the hero against Spurs can’t find the finish this time and balloons it over the bar.

44’ RED CARD! – Robinson goes in hard on Azpilicueta and the referee brandishes a red card. That is a tad harsh given he barely made contact with the Chelsea man, but it was a lunging challenge at pace so you can see why the ref’s given it and VAR is not going to overturn a decision like that.

78’ GOAL! – Mason Mount scores for Chelsea! A cross into the box is swiped away by Areola, but Mount is left in space on the edge of the box and he keeps his composure to drill a shot home. That’s a big goal for Chelsea.

94’ – Fulham throw bodies forward for the free-kick, but Chelsea deal with it and break. Werner is clean through on the inside left, but he can’t find the finish and sends his shot well wide of the far post.

Stats and Facts

No side has scored more goals in the last 15 minutes of matches this season than Chelsea. Mount’s winner was their 11th.

Antonee Robinson is the eighth American to be sent off in the history of the Premier League.

Fulham have now not won a Premier League game against London opposition since 2014 – a 19-game run that has seen two draws and 17 defeats.

