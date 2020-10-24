Wilfred Zaha starred as Crystal Palace moved into the top five with their third victory over the season, inflicting another defeat on winless Fulham.

Roy Hodgson's side scored with their first attack, with Jairo Riedewald grabbing his first goal for the club after latching onto Zaha's beautiful no-look reverse pass and slotting it past Alphonse Areola in the ninth-minute.

Fulham dominated possession, as they often do, but again lacked composure in the final third. Ademola Lookman struck the post and Aleksandar Mitrovic blazed the rebound over from point-blank range, as Scott Parker's men found themselves behind at half time.

The second half was played out in a familiar fashion. Fulham huffed and puffed without really troubling Palace, and midway through the half Zaha doubled Palace's advantage with a back-post finish from Michy Batshuayi's low cross to wrap up a comfortable victory at Craven Cottage.

Things went from bad to worse for Fulham as substitute Aboubakar Kamara was shown a straight red card for a rash foul on Eberechi Eze, before Tom Cairney scored a late consolation deep into added-time.

The win moves Palace up to fifth, level on points with reigning champions Liverpool in fourth, while Fulham remain bottom of the pile, without a win after six games.

TALKING POINT - Familiar story for tame Fulham

It was another frustrating afternoon for Fulham boss Scott Parker. It was a familiar story, too. His side dominated the possession statistics, but lacked conviction and belief in the final third, effectively throwing the towel in after Palace's second goal.

Hodgson identified their weaknesses early and playing on the counter-attack, Palace always looked in control of the game, with Zaha's direct running and Andros Townsend's precise passing proving deadly.

Fulham are now without a win in six games - and they haven't had the most taxing of starts. With such a fragile defence and toothless attack, it's hard to know where their first victory will come from.

In contrast, The Eagles have made an impressive start to the season and with Zaha seemingly fully focused after a summer of transfer spectulation, there are indications it could well be a campaign to remember at Selhurst Park.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Wilfred Zaha (Crystal Palace)

When he's in this mood, Zaha is almost unplayable. He pulled the strings for Palace in attack with his pace, close control and directness, and his assist for the opener was simply sublime. He capped a terrific performance with a goal, his fifth of the campaign - already more than the entirety of last season.

PLAYER RATINGS

Fulham: Areola 5, Aina 5, Robinson 6, Adarabioyo 5, Ream 5, Anguissa 6, Cairney 5, Lemina 5, Lookman 7, Loftus-Cheek 5, Mitrovic 5.. subs: Decordova-Reid 5, Reed N/A, Kamara 3.

Crystal Palace: Guaita 6, Mitchell 6, Clyne 6, Dann 7, Kouyate 6, Milivojevic 6, Riedewald 7, Townsend 8, Schlupp 6, Zaha 9, Batshuayi 7.. subs: Sakho N/A, Eze 5, Van Aanholt 5.

KEY MOMENTS

9' - GOAL! Fulham 0-1 Crystal Palace (Jairo Riedewald): Scott Parker must be ready to tear his hair out - Palace are ahead! It's totally against the run of play. Zaha's beautiful no-look reverse pass releases Riedewald and he coolly slots it past Areola for his first goal for the club!

26' - How have Fulham not scored?! Lookman whacks a shot against the base of the post! The rebound looks like a simple finish for Mitrovic, but he blazes over from just a matter of yards out!

64' - GOAL! Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace (Wilfred Zaha): Zaha gets the goal his performance deserves as Palace double their lead! And again, it comes against the run of play! Townsend's pass releases Batshuayi and his low cross to the back post is finished by Zaha, although he collides with the post!

88' - Red card! Kamara rakes his studs down Eze's Achilles and although the referee initially produces a yellow card, Graham Scott goes over to have a look at the pitchside monitor and then upgrades his yellow to a red! More bad news for Fulham!

90'+5 - GOAL! Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace (Tom Cairney): Cairney scores - but it's too little, too late for Fulham. It's an outstanding goal from the Fulham captain - a 25-yard left-footed shot into the top corner.

KEY STATS

Jairo Riedewald netted his first Premier League goal in his 33rd game in the competition, with what is his first-ever shot on target.

Wilfried Zaha has scored five goals in his last six Premier League games, as many as in his previous 41 combined.

Aboubakar Kamara is the first Fulham player to be sent off in the Premier League since André-Frank Zambo Anguissa versus Man Utd in December 2018.

