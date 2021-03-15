Leeds United handed a huge blow to Fulham’s hopes of Premier League survival as Patrick Bamford responded to his England snub with a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage.

The defeat means that Scott Parker’s Fulham remain in the relegation zone, two points from safety and having played two games more than both Newcastle United and Brighton directly above them.

Leeds started the game well and thought they’d taken an early lead thanks to a brilliant header from Luke Ayling, only for VAR to pick out an offside in the build-up and chalk it off. And the visitors had the ball in the back of the net again inside the opening 20 minutes through Raphinha, although on that occasion the clear offside required no VAR lines to prove it.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side didn’t have to wait much longer for their opening goal, with Patrick Bamford turning home Jack Harrison’s cross with a tidy finish to fire Leeds ahead – and fire back at his non-selection for the national team by England manager Gareth Southgate in the process.

But Fulham struck back to level before the break, with centre-back Joachim Andersen volleying home a corner on 38 minutes. And it was the Cottagers who could count themselves unlucky not to be ahead at half-time, with young goalkeeper Illan Meslier making a number of fine saves in the Leeds goal.

Parker looked to take advantage of Leeds’ defensive vulnerability by bringing on Mitrovic for the second-half, but it was Fulham’s own issues at the back that proved their undoing, with sloppy defending allowing Bamford to feed Raphinha for the visitors’ second.

The win takes Leeds to within two points of Arsenal and the top-half of the Premier League table, albeit having played at least one game more than the cluster of clubs above them.

Fulham have eight games remaining to save their Premier League status, with Aston Villa next up for the Cottagers on 3 April.

