Mohamed Salah came to the rescue as Liverpool edged level on points with leaders Tottenham once again courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

The Egyptian fired home his 13th goal of the season from the penalty spot 11 minutes from time after the hosts had threatened a surprise.

The Cottagers stormed out of the traps and kept the returning Alisson busy in a one-sided opening. Liverpool survived a VAR-check for a Fulham penalty but deservedly fell behind on 25 minutes when Bobby De Cordova-Reid rifled in a stunning 20-yard drive.

The Premier League champions then suffered another injury blow when they withdrew Joel Matip with a back problem at the break.

The visitors improved as the game wore on and snatched a share of the spoils late in the contest when Salah converted a spot kick that was awarded when Gini Wijnaldum's free kick hit an arm in the wall.

The result means the second-placed Merseysiders are behind Jose Mourinho’s Spurs on goal difference and welcome the Lilywhites to Anfield for a mouthwatering clash on Wednesday night. Fulham stay 17th and host Brighton next.

TALKING POINT

Fulham continue to improve, but Liverpool need another gear for Spurs. Klopp must be wondering if he broke a mirror or walked under a ladder during the shortened close season. Liverpool’s injury woes just don’t look like relenting. The Reds boss revealed Diogo Jota would be out for several weeks ahead of kick off and was then dealt another blow in defence when Matip went off at the interval.

It left Klopp playing a pair of midfielders at centre back in the second half and it is hardly the ideal preparation for a contest with title rivals Spurs in midweek. The Merseysiders were way off their best once again and they will probably be content with a draw given how much Fulham outplayed them in the first half. However, there’s no doubt Liverpool will need to find an additional gear or two for the visit of their title rivals.

As for Fulham, they deserve huge credit for a super performance in front of their returning fans. On another day the penalty decisions could have gone a different way. Liverpool's was harsh despite the letter of the law, while opinion appears split on whether Fabinho took Ivan Cavaleiro's foot before the ball for the potential spot kick that was reviewed but not given by the referee.

The Cottagers have really stepped up in recent weeks and but for an unfortunate moment defending a free kick could have come away with a famous win. The past month or so will have given Scott Parker and his players real belief that they can survive this season and they now have a platform to keep building on in the games ahead.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Joachim Andersen (Fulham). The Fulham captain was excellent at the back and helped restrict Liverpool to very few chances. Rarely looked ruffled by the reputation of the visitors’ front three and was unlucky not to lead his side to a clean sheet.

PLAYER RATINGS

FULHAM: Areola 7, Aina 7, Andersen 8, Adarabioyo 7, Reid 8, Anguissa 7, Lemina 7, Robinson 7, Lookman 7, Loftus-Cheek 6, Cavaleiro 7. Subs: Kamara 6, Reed n/a, Bryan n/a.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 8, Alexander-Arnold 6, Matip 6, Fabinho 7, Robertson 6, Henderson 6, Jones 6, Wijnaldum 6, Salah 6, Firmino 6, Mane 6. Subs: Minamino 6, Williams 6, Origi n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

15’ – FULHAM CHANCE! Alisson reacts brilliantly to keep out Cavaleiro's low effort after the forward had been played in by Lookman.

17' - FULHAM PENALTY APPEAL! VAR checks for an absolute eternity for a possible penalty after Fabinho slid in to tackle Cavaleiro in the Reds' area. Referee Andre Marriner goes to the monitor but sticks with his initial decision. He felt Fabinho got the ball.

25’ - GOAL! – Fulham 1-0 Liverpool. Fulham have a deserved lead. Reid lashes a stunning shot beyond Alisson after the away side had failed to complete their clearance from a right-wing corner.

62’ – LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Areola reacts superbly to thwart Henderson's low shot after a delightful through ball from Firmino.

79’ - GOAL! – Fulham 1-1 Liverpool. Salah just about drags Liverpool level with a penalty that squirms past the hand of Areola. The kick was given after Wijnaldum's free kick struck an arm in the wall.

KEY STATS

Bobby De Cordova-Reid has scored four goals in 11 Premier League games this season, including netting in his last three in a row at Craven Cottage; he only managed five goals in his previous top-flight campaign for Cardiff in 2018-19 (27 apps).

After conceding only five times after 12 games in 2018-19, and just 10 at this stage last season, Liverpool have shipped 18 goals after this many Premier League games for the first time since 2014-15 (also 18); last conceding more back in 1992-93 (20).

Liverpool have now scored each of their last 18 Premier League penalties, with Mohamed Salah converting 12 of those.

Having only earned four points from their opening nine league games this season (W1 D1 L7), Fulham have since picked up four from their last three such matches against Leicester, Man City and Liverpool (W1 D1 L1).

Liverpool have now dropped 11 points after 12 league games this season (W7 D4 L1) - the Reds only dropped 15 in the whole of their title winning campaign last year, with it taking until their 35th match in 2019-20 to lose as many as 11 points.

