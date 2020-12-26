Southampton missed a great chance to go third in the Premier League as they saw a late winner for Theo Walcott chalked off in a 0-0 draw against Fulham.

Fulham threatened to break the deadlock through early counterattacks led by Andre-Frank Anguissa and Ademola Lookman while Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse's free kick in the 26th minute smashed the woodwork.

Premier League Fulham boss Parker self-isolating, to miss Southampton game 24/12/2020 AT 12:21

The visitors stepped up their intensity in the second half, with striker Shane Long's thunderous half-volley forcing an impressive save from Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Long, who led the Southampton attack in the absence of the injured Danny Ings, found the net with 15 minutes remaining but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Theo Walcott's late goal appeared to claim all three points for Southampton but VAR found fellow forward Che Adams offside in the build-up.

Southampton created just three attempts on goal but manager Ralph Hasenhuettl was delighted to have secured a clean sheet in the absence of influential centre back Jannik Vestergaard, who has been ruled out for at least four weeks with a knee injury.

"Without Vestergaard, Romeu and Ings, I think we did a good job," Hasenhuettl said.

"We had the better chances, scored two goals. One was a very close offside but fantastic play.

"When you concede a goal here it's nearly impossible to come back in the game. We have seen this in the past and it was most important thing to have at first a clean sheet."

Southampton return to action on Tuesday when they host West Ham United, while Fulham travel to Tottenham Hotspur a day later.

Additional reporting from Reuters

Spain will be ‘brave and audacious’ at Euro 2020 – Enrique

Premier League Fulham's Andersen has red card rescinded 23/12/2020 AT 03:59