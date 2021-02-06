West Ham remain fifth in the Premier League table after a scrappy 0-0 draw away to Fulham with Tomas Soucek controversially sent off for violent conduct in stoppage time.

The Hammers looked flat and leggy in the first half compared to their recent performances with their best chance falling to Soucek who headed over.

Premier League Lingard nets debut double as West Ham win at Villa 03/02/2021 AT 22:16

Scott Parker's side dominated possession but lacked punch in the final third and did not test Lukas Fabianski enough.

The home side had two glorious chances at the start of the second half with top-scorer Bobby Decordova-Reid volleying over and the impressive Ruben Loftus-Cheek failing to find the target from close range.

David Moyes threw on Mark Noble and Andriy Yarmalenko with more than 30 minutes left and came closest to scoring when Vladimir Coufal's bullet header at the back post rattled the crossbar.

And Moyes was left furious in stoppage time when Soucek was given a red card for an apparent elbow on Aleksandar Mitrovic after referee Mike Dean looked at the monitor.

The result sees the Irons move a point behind fourth-placed Liverpool, who face Manchester City on Sunday, while toothless Fulham are eights point adrift in the bottom three.

TALKING POINT

Mike Dean at the centre of more VAR controversy.

Mitrovic looked to have made a meal of the contact from Soucek's elbow on the edge of the box. There was certainly contact but violent conduct is a stretch, he appeared to try and get his arm out of the way in the collision with the Fulham striker. There will be no surprise if the Hammers appeal the decision.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Fulham): In a game of few stand out performers, the midfielder was at the centre of Fulham's best attacks with his driving runs into the box and his link-up play with Ademola Lookman. He came close to scoring on a couple of occasions.

Fulham's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek reacts after missing a chance during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and West Ham United at Craven Cottage in London on February 6, 2021. Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

FULHAM: Areola 5, Tete 5, Andersen 6, Tosin 5, Robinson 4, Reed 5, Lemina 6, Loftus-Cheek 7, Decordova-Reid 6, Lookman 7, Cavaleiro 5. Subs: Mitrovic n/a, Maja n/a, Anguissa n/a.

WEST HAM: Fabianski 5, Coufal 7, Dawson 7, Ogbonna 5, Cresswell 6, Soucek 6, Rice 6, Bowen 4, Lingard 3, Benrahma 5, Antonio 4. Subs: Yarmalenko 6, Noble 5, Fredericks n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

25' - CHANCE! Quick corner taken from Creswell, he finds Soucek who heads it over. He was claiming it came off Lemina but its a goal kick. That was a good chance.

50' - CHANCE! Lovely cross from Andersen to Decordova-Reid whose volley over fizzes over. What a goal that would have been.

53' - WHAT A CHANCE! Lookman plays it into the path of Loftus-Cheek who lofts it over the keeper and into the side netting.

65' - WOODWORK! Rice stands a ball up to the back post and Coufal's header crashes off the bar!

77' - CLOSE! Tete pulls a great ball back to the edge of the box where Cavaleiro is waiting and he balloons it over. What a chance.

90'+4 - RED CARD! Harsh on Soucek who is sent off for violent conduct. He appeared to get his arm out of the way in the collision with Mitrovic.

KEY STAT

Fulham are winless in their last 20 Premier League London derby matches since a 2-1 victory over West Ham in 2014.

Premier League Leicester cruise to win at Fulham 02/02/2021 AT 07:48