Adama Traore struck a winning goal for Wolves deep into added-time as Fulham sunk deeper into relegation trouble.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side thought they had edged in front on the stroke of half-time when Willian Jose headed in what would have been his first goal for the club only for VAR to intervene and rule it out for a very marginal offside call.
It was a real let off for Fulham, who, save for a Ruben Loftus-Cheek header in the first half, offered next to nothing in attack.
Parker left it until the 75th-minute to make an attacking switch and although that prompted an improvement, Fulham failed to test Rui Patricio in between the Wolves goal.
And then in the 92nd-minute Traore struck the winner to break Fulham hearts.
