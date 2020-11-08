Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus claimed he was disappointed to only get a point in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Jesus grabbed the equaliser at the Etihad to earn his side a share of the spoils, but was disappointed with the ultimate result, particularly as Kevin De Bruyne missed a penalty.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he said: "It was a top game. We know they work hard and have a lot of amazing players. We had a chance to win the game.

"Both teams wanted to win. Sometimes when it's like this you have to control the ball more. We have to keep playing like this and try to convert the chances.

We played at home and we have to win the games here. The result is not good for us and maybe it's good for them.

He also spoke about how he saw his own form after problems with injury.

"I feel good and feel confident,” he said.

Of course it is different, my physical condition is not the same and now I go to my international team to try to help my country. I will try to come back in good physical condition.

“That is the challenge for me, keep fit and don't get injured because this season is going to be dangerous for players because of too many games."

