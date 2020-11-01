Gareth Bale was the hero for Tottenham Hotspur as his emphatic 73rd-minute header gave Jose Mourinho’s men a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The Welshman had only been on the pitch a couple of minutes before scoring his first goal since re-joining Spurs on loan from Real Madrid in September, a first strike for the club in seven years and 166 days.

Premier League Mourinho: Spurs would be top with better home form 13 HOURS AGO

Harry Kane had given Spurs the lead from the penalty spot after just 13 minutes, but Tariq Lamptey cancelled that effort out when he fired past Hugo Lloris early in the second-half for his first senior goal.

Tottenham felt Pierre-Emile Højbjerg had been fouled in the build-up to the goal, but the referee Graham Scott elected not to rule the goal out despite reviewing the incident on a pitch-side monitor, much to the condescension of the Tottenham players.

It was not the first time Scott had to consult VAR during the game, with the referee initially awarding the home side a free-kick on the edge of the area for what was adjudged to be a foul by Lallana on Kane before controversially changing that decision to a penalty that the England striker duly scored.

Even from the replays it was not entirely clear whether it was Lallana or Kane who was at fault for the coming together, while it was also hard to make out whether the incident took place outside of the area or not.

Overall, It was an underwhelming performance from an evidently fatigued Spurs team playing their third match this week but Brighton were unable to supplement their energy and fight with a cutting edge in attack, struggling to test Lloris throughout the game.

That could be in part down to Graham Potter’s controversial decision to drop their main striker Neal Maupay from the matchday squad despite his four goals in six games so far this Premier League season and deploy winger Leandro Trossard in a less familiar central attacking role instead.

Goalkeeper Mat Ryan was the other shock omission from the starting XI, with the Australian being demoted to the bench in favour of 22 year-old Spaniard Robert Sanchez, who spent last season on loan in League One with Rochdale.

Although it was a valiant performance from the Seagulls and both Sanchez and Trossard performed admirably, Potter will understandably come under increased pressure for making such a risky decision, with the introduction of debutant and former England international striker Danny Welbeck late on adding more of a presence upfront.

The win sees the North London club leap to 2nd in the Premier League table on fourteen points - one spot behind Liverpool, while Brighton continue to hang above the relegation zone in 16th.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Spurs) - Since joining Spurs from Southampton in the summer for a bargain fee, Hojbjerg has given them a winning combination of grit and composure at the base of their midfield. The no-nonsense Dane always works impressively hard while making countless tough tackles and interceptions in the centre of the park before using his vision and awareness to lay it off for a teammate. This evening he made 8 ball recoveries and 2 interceptions, while winning 100% of both his tackles and aerial duels and having 89.3% pass accuracy. With him playing like that, Eric Dier better get used to playing at centre back.

TALKING POINT - VAR STEALING THE HEADLINES, AGAIN?!

It feels like the debates surrounding VAR are neverending, but with three controversial decisions made in this match after consulting VAR and considering all four Premier League games today including this one had a penalty awarded it is simply impossible not to talk about it. While it is not VAR specifically that can be accused of being fault for certain decisions, how referees are using VAR and applying the rules is understandably coming into question.

Firstly, viewing a potential foul slowed down and multiple times can definitely skew someone's perspective for good or for bad, while it needs to be clear whether VAR is going to be used solely to overturn clear and obvious refereeing errors or marginal mistakes too. Both sets of fans and managers will likely feel aggrieved by refereeing decisions after this game, even despite Spurs winning, as Brighton will feel the awarding of Spurs' penalty was harsh and that they were denied a penalty themselves when Doherty brought down Trossard in the box. And on the other hand, Spurs will feel that March's rash challenge on Hojbjerg in the run up to Brighton's equaliser should have caused the goal to be disallowed, especially considering that Graham Scott even took the time to go to his monitor and review the decision with his own eyes - a move that has typically indicated the decision will be overturned.

Ultimately, there will have to be some kind of changes to VAR and the way in which it is used in order for it to stop stealing the narrative from the football on show and to prevent fans from becoming even more annoyed by refereeing decisions than they were before its introduction.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris 6, Doherty 6, Dier 6, Reguilon 7, Sissoko 6, Hojbjerg 8, Lamela 6, Son 5, Kane 7...Subs: Lo Celso 7, Bale 7, Davies N/A

Brighton & Hove Albion: Sanchez 6, Burn 5, Veltman 5, Webster 6, March 7, Lamptey 8, Bissouma 6, White 6, Lallana 6, Gross 7, Trossard 5...Subs: Bernardo 6, Welbeck 6, MacAllister 5

KEY MOMENTS

11' - After a VAR check, the referee Graham Scott gives the penalty! Could be a controversial decision that one as it was extremely close.

13' - GOOALLL!! Kane bags his 199th goal for Spurs with a composed penalty slotted into the right hand side of the goal, sending Sanchez the other way in the process. 1-0 Spurs.

55' - GOOALLL!! Spurs players were calling for a free-kick after an erratic challenge on Hojbjerg. The ball ends up with March on the left. His cross finds Gross on the edge of the area, who lays off Lamptey to his right in acres of space and the young right wing-back sends the ball past Lloris for his first ever senior goal and that is Brighton's equaliser.

58' - Another long VAR check ensues to examine that March challenge on Hojbjerg in the build-up to the goal. From the slowed down replays you can see that March did get some of the ball, but he also got a lot of Hojbjerg. To the anger of the Spurs players, the referee eventually indicates that the goal will stand. Game on!

68' - CLOSE!! Lamela finds a little bit of space just outside the box to drill a low shot against the post. It almost ricochets off the post into the goal but Sanchez reacts remarkably quicker to push it away.

71' - POST AGAIN!! Bale's first act is to head the ball onto Kane who somehow fails to score from very close range, smashing the ball against the post. I know that was Bale's first touch of the game, but he still should have done better with that header. He was open in the box yet did not even jump and although he nearly assisted Kane, it did look to be intended as a shot.

73' - GOALL!! That's what I get for criticising Bale's heading! The Welshman scores his first Tottenham goal since rejoining the club thanks to a marvellous right-footed cross from Reguilon that enabled him to score with a pinpoint header as the two players signed from Real Madrid link-up to put Spurs 2-1 ahead.

88' - CLOSE!! Bale links up well with Lo Celso, finding him around the edge of the area. Lo Celso tries to curl it into the top corner but it goes over.

KEY STAT

Premier League Mourinho says Spurs fans cannot expect same Bale from seven years ago YESTERDAY AT 05:51