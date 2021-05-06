Gareth Bale was given an "unnecessarily tough ride" at Tottenham this season, according to his agent Jonathan Barnett.

Bale returned to Spurs last summer on a season-long loan from Real Madrid and initially struggled to make an impact under manager Jose Mourinho.

Barnett says "nothing has been discussed at the moment" regarding Bale’s future, but explained why this season has been challenging for the 31-year-old.

"He had a tough ride and I don't think that should have been necessary,” he told Sky Sports News.

"He has been given that opportunity and you can see how he plays. I think with Gareth, like a lot of players, he has to enjoy his life and then you do well.

Given the opportunity, given the right way to play him you may have found that he was always at his best. He just didn't have the opportunity to prove it or the way to prove it. He came as one of the best players in the world. Sure, he had a few injuries and a few fitness problems but once they were over, all he needed was to be played in the right position and to be played constantly to get back into the rhythm.”

Bale is currently set to return this summer to Real Madrid, where he will have one more year left on his contract.

He left the club in 2020 after falling out of favour and struggling for minutes, but Barnett said there aren’t many teams that could sign him right now.

They would have to have a lot of money and they would have to be one that he has an interest in playing for. That rules out a lot of clubs.

Barnett also represents Jack Grealish, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United but is under contract with Aston Villa until 2025.

"He loves Villa, but I think we just have to wait to see how things pan out," said Barnett.

At the moment he is a Villa player and he has had no thoughts about anything else. We have to do what is best for Jack and for everybody else.

"I think he could be a big star in the summer [at Euro 2020]. Only hope that he is given a chance and that will be great."

