Gareth Bale says he intends to return to Real Madrid next season for the final 12 months of his contract following a season-long loan at Spurs.

Bale has struggled with injuries and fitness on his return to north London but has shown glimpses of his best form in recent weeks and Spurs push for a top four spot.

But despite his affinity with Spurs fans as a club legend, he announced on international duty that he plans to return to Spain following the European Championships this summer.

The main reason I came to Spurs this season was that I wanted to play football, first and foremost, but going into the Euros I wanted to be match fit too.

“The original plan was only to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros I still have a year left at Real Madrid and my plan is to go back,” he told a news conference.

Bale is set to skipper Wales at the European Championship in June.

