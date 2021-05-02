Ryan Mason refused to be drawn on Gareth Bale’s future at Tottenham.

Bale is due to head back to Real Madrid when his loan spell expires at the end of the season, unless Spurs thrash out a deal for the Wales star.

Transfers Levy feared 10 stars could leave without Mourinho sacking - Inside Football 20/04/2021 AT 10:39

The forward’s form has picked up following the appointment of Mason as successor to Jose Mourinho, but the interim boss is focused on finishing the season strongly.

Asked if Bale's loan spell for Real Madrid could yet be extended, Mason said: "I think that is a discussion once the season is done. Our priority is the next game.

I said all along Gareth Bale hasn't and won't lose that ability in the final third to produce moments of excellence.

"He's a world class player - he's proved that over many years. The most pleasing thing about him tonight was his attitude, his running for the team."

Man Utd fans protest outside Old Trafford

Mason also said he was shocked that Sheffield United's John Fleck escaped a red card for appearing to stamp on the head of Giovani Lo Celso.

The incident occurred in the second half as Lo Celso fell under challenge from Fleck and the Sheffield player then raked his boot down the side of the Argentine's head.

Lo Celso later went off and was seen with a large ice pack attached to his head.

"I am so shocked that it wasn't a red card," Mason said. "I'm shocked the VAR team didn't at least tell the referee to have a look. I think it's a stonewall red card.

I don't think there's a clearer red card. You see the replay once and he's endangered an opponent. I cannot believe it wasn't given as a red card. It's avoidable."

Mason himself had to retire from the game after suffering a fractured skull while playing for Hull City in 2017.

The Lo Celso incident did not overshadow a second win for two league games for Mason, who is in charge until the end of the season.

With additional reporting from Reuters

Transfers Real Madrid target both Haaland and Mbappe - Paper Round 16/04/2021 AT 21:35