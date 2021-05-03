Bale scored his first Premier League hat-trick since 2012 against Aston Villa as Spurs dismantled their already-relegated opponents to move up into fifth with four games of the Premier League season left to go.

It's two wins in three matches for interim boss Ryan Mason, who took charge following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

Bale says Tottenham's fine attacking performance against the Blades was in line with how he and his team-mates want to play.

"It was a great performance by the team," Bale told Sky Sports.

"From the first whistle I felt we were on the front foot and got control of it and played some good football.

I feel like we are taking a step in the right direction and playing more like the Tottenham way.

The Real Madrid loanee was delighted to get his eighth career hat-trick to make it 14 goals in all competitions for the 31-year-old since his arrival in September.

"I remember my last hat-trick – Villa away I think," he said. "It was a while ago and it’s nice to get a hat-trick, but more importantly it’s three points for the team and we move on to the next one

"It was a great performance by everyone especially Serge [Aurier, who provided two assists]. I said if it was three assists he could have the match ball.

"Winning always makes everyone happy and gives a winning mentality to the dressing room. It’s not going to happen overnight but I feel like we’re taking a step in the right direction.

"Obviously you have to take your chances when they come, and thankfully I had a few tonight. I’m feeling good. As I’ve said before I just needed to play games and get a run of games and I’m doing that now, so I’m happy and when I’m happy I normally play well."

