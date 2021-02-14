Gary Neville has called on Manchester United to sign a new goalkeeper if they are to mount a title challenge in the Premier League.

United have confounded their critics this term by making a push for the title, although they are likely to come up short in the face of a relentless onslaught from Manchester City.

Premier League De Gea: We can't blow chance to win Premier League title 12/01/2021 AT 11:11

The Red Devils dropped points in a 3-3 draw with Everton last weekend, with many feeling David De Dea was at fault for two of the goals.

Those were not isolated errors from De Gea, and Neville believes change needs to be made in goal at Old Trafford - as he is not convinced by the Spaniard’s understudy, Dean Henderson.

"Your goalkeeper, to win a league, has got to be exceptional," Neville told . "I said three or four years ago, Jurgen Klopp took me on publicly, but you’re not going to win a league with [Loris] Karius and [Simon] Mignolet.

"That’s not to say they’re not good goalkeepers, or decent goalkeepers, but which team do you know that wins a league…there might be the odd one, but they usually have great goalkeepers, or goalkeepers that have had a great season.

Haaland embroiled in fracas after scoring controversial late equaliser

"Ederson is a great goalkeeper, Petr Cech, [Peter] Schmeichel, [Edwin] Van der Sar, even Kasper Schmeichel for Leicester, David Seaman, Alisson, you’ve got to have a great goalkeeper.

"We have to start asking questions about David De Gea. The mistakes are coming more regularly now and they cost points.

"The game-winning saves are coming less, the one-on-one saves are coming less. I think that has to be a question that Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] has to answer.

"Then there’s the question of Henderson, are we saying that Henderson is going to be the number one for Manchester United?

What I would say is if Pep Guardiola or Klopp came into Man Utd in six months' time, they’d bring a new goalkeeper in.

"That might be tough on Henderson, but to chance it - do you gamble with winning the league? That's the first question, is the 'keeper right? That's number one, deal with the 'keeper situation.

"Your goalkeeper, to win a league, has got to be exceptional.”

'Of course Liverpool can win the league’ – Guardiola responds after Klopp concedes title

United trail City by seven points following the leaders’ 3-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will look to cement their position in second when they take on West Brom at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Premier League Manchester United have another chance to prove themselves - will they blow it? 28/12/2020 AT 21:15