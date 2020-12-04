Frank Lampard is far from certain to give Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud a starting place this weekend despite his four goals against Sevilla.

The 34-year-old French international has not yet started a Premier League match, as he is behind the younger pair of Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham.

His national team coach Didier Deschamps urged the striker to sort out his playing time ahead of the European Championship next year.

However, Giroud underlined his importance in the Champions League on Wednesday when he scored all Chelsea's goals in a 4-0 demolition of Sevilla to give Lampard a selection problem.

"It's not a case of giving players reassurances over game time, it's difficult to do. You want players out of the team to train well and perform," Lampard told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against Leeds United.

"It gives me nice problems. Oli has always done that, particularly after the restart (last season) when he was fundamental to us getting into the Champions League spots.

"From my point of view I have competition for places. Tammy has been scoring and making assists. I can't give assurances but I never see anything negative from Oli. Playing like the other night, clearly he will get plenty of opportunities."

After a mixed start to the season, Chelsea have slowly improved their league position and are up to third in the standings -- two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea have scored a joint league-high 22 goals in 10 games and Lampard said his new-look squad is now bonding after the club spent over 220 million in the last transfer window.

"It takes consistency. We're playing well but we can get better for sure," Lampard said.

"There will be tests along the way when players play well and aren't in the team the next match because of competition. We're in a good place but they can be a lot better."

