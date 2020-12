Football

'Give me a list!' – Jose Mourinho mocks Liverpool’s injury 'problem'

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho questioned the severity of Liverpool's injury problems on Tuesday, ahead of a top of the table Premier League clash between the two clubs at Anfield on Wednesday. Reds defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are currently out with knee injuries, as is off-season signing Diogo Jota, while Joel Matip's participation is in the balance.

