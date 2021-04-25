Manchester United supporters have flown a plane over Elland Road as protests continue against the Glazer family over their ownership over the club

As United were preparing for their Premier League fixture at Leeds , the plane passed the stadium with a banner reading: “2bn stolen, #GlazersOut”.

The figure in question was in relation to the reported sums of money the club has lost since the Glazers purchased United in 2005.

United were among 12 clubs, including six from the Premier League, who announced they were joining the new competition before sheepishly backing out after widespread criticism.

Despite an apology from co-owner Joel Glazer, United fans have continued to campaign for the family to sell the club, both at the club’s Carrington training ground and at Old Trafford

This followed similar protests by fans of Chelsea and Arsenal who were both also involved in the Super League plans.

Ahead of the match against Leeds, fans of the home side also expressed their fury over the proposals, taking aim at their long-time rivals with a banner outside the stadium.

“Manchester United! Nonsense! What a joke!” it read.

Find a new, more appropriate name!

“This was always coming, given the soulless, win at all costs, plastic shallow, selfish, worthless money monster you have made of yourselves!”

It added: “Earn it on the pitch! Football is for the fans!”

