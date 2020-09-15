Glenn Hoddle has criticised Tottenham for their "poor" performance against Everton, saying they are "plodding along" under Jose Mourinho as they were last year.

Spurs were second best in their opening game of the season as they lost 1-0 at home.

The result is a far from ideal start for Mourinho, who has struggled to win over fans since his appointment in November 2019.

“What happened will have concerns for Jose and concerns for every Spurs fan,” said former Spurs midfielder and manager Hoddle on The Hoddcast.

There was no creativity and no imagination. It wasn’t like ‘Wow, we were a bit unlucky, we created eight or nine chances’. Everton deserved to win, no doubt about it.

“Not only did we lose three points at home in the opening game but they started poorly. So the pressure builds up for the next game, because the way they lost will bring concerns.”

Spurs are in Europa League action on Thursday before a trip to Southampton on Sunday.

Hoddle thinks there is a lot of “hard work” before they get things right.

“I was very surprised and very disappointed in Tottenham’s performance, as every aspect of their game was really poor," he said.

“It was poor the way they tried to win the ball back and press, they were strung out as a team. They have such firepower up top but those players need service. It does concern me that they haven’t that creativity.

“You have to have leaders on the pitch. But instead they are plodding along the same way they played before. That really concerned me.

“There is going to have to be a lot of hard work to get it right.”

