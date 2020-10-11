The Department of Culture, Media and Sport has criticised the Premier League clubs behind the Project Big Picture plan.

A statement released on Sunday afternoon spoke out against 'backroom deals' after the Telegaph revealed radical plans being pushed by Manchester United and Liverpool to reshape English football.

"We are surprised and disappointed that at a time of crisis when we have urged the top tiers of professional football to come together and finalise a deal to help lower league clubs there appear to be backroom deals being cooked up that would create a closed shop at the very top of the game," it began.

"Sustainability, integrity and fair competition are absolutely paramount and anything that may undermine them is deeply troubling.

"Fans must be front of all our minds, and this shows why our fan led review of football governance will be so critical."

The government has previously spoken out to say that footballers should be willing to take paycuts to help support their clubs through the pandemic but have offered no specialised support to professional clubs hit hardest by coronavirus.

Project Big Picture would give a third of a billion pounds to the FA and Football League sides but would also demand greater control be given to the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford was awarded an MBE after successfully campaigning for the government to feed children over school holidays.

