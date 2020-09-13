Mason Greenwood has admitted 'poor judgement' after he was filmed inhaling laughing gas.

The video was shared on Snapchat, prompting an apology from Greenwood.

Premier League Man Utd or Liverpool? Next moves for Mbappe AN HOUR AGO

"I have now been made aware of the health risks associated with this practice and accept that even trying it, as shown in these historical pictures, was poor judgement on my part. I strongly urge others not to follow my example," Greenwood said in a statement.

"As an 18-year-old I am learning all the time, however, this week I have also learned that I will be judged to a higher standard because of my career as a footballer and I must respect that in future. I am determined to repay the faith shown in me by my manager and coaches."

It's the second time this summer Greenwood has had to publicly apologise for his actions after he and team-mate Phil Foden broke coronavirus protocol after leaving the bio-secure area of England's hotel while on international duty.

Greenwood and Foden were both sent home from international duty prior to England's Nations League match against Denmark.

Ligue 1 Mbappe 'tells PSG he wants to leave in 2021' 3 HOURS AGO