Manchester City Pep Guardiola said that midfielder Ilkay Gundogan suffered a muscle injury in their 3-2 loss to Brighton.

Guindogan scored in the second minute against Brighton but was later substituted in the 56th minute.

"He was a little bit injured, yeah. It was a kick, he started the second half and he had niggles in the muscle because he could not run properly, and that's why there was a substitution," Guardiola told BT Sport.

"It's a tough side, congratulations Brighton for the victory, for the season. We started well and it was a tough game because we know the quality they have. After 0-2 we conceded quickly for 1-2, but yeah, for next season, we know."

Guardiola admitted that the game was difficult after Joao Cancelo was sent off after 10 mijnutes.

"The game, already 11 against 11 it was tough ... from the beginning (after the early goal) it was a perfect game for us, before the Everton game, before the Champions League, and after 10 against 11 it's more difficult," he added.

