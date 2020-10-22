Mesut Ozil sent a happy birthday message to his old Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger - in what could quite easily be interpreted in a passive-aggressive dig at his current boss Mikel Arteta.

Wenger turned 71 on Thursday, and the German midfielder wrote on social media: "Happy Birthday, Boss! Thanks for all your trust and support you've given me from my 1st until your last day @Arsenal FC. Without a doubt one of the greatest managers in the Premier League history - always respectful, fair & honest. Wishing you all the best!"

Premier League 'Jordan is really sad' - Ancelotti defends Pickford for Van Dijk challenge 8 HOURS AGO

It comes a day after the out-of-favour star posted his feelings about being left out of the matchday squad, saying: "Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated."

Arteta responded later by saying: "It was just a football decision and my conscience is very calm because I have been really fair with him."

Premier League Giggs: Cavani can make Fernandes style impact at Man Utd 10 HOURS AGO