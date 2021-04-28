Harry Kane has described Tottenham’s season as ‘disappointing', and fired a warning to the club by saying he wants to be "winning the biggest prizes".

Spurs are set to end another season without any silverware, with their barren run dating back to 2008 - when Kane was 14.

It has been a season of upheaval for Spurs, with manager Jose Mourinho axed a week before the League Cup final - which went Manchester City’s way at Wembley on Sunday.

Premier League Tottenham still need a ‘painful rebuild’ - After Nagelsmann setback, is Ten Hag the man for the job? A DAY AGO

Kane has had another solid season personally, and was named London’s Premier League Player of the Year.

The England forward said individual accolades fill him with pride, but picking up trophies at club level remains his aim.

“Individual awards are great, they are fantastic achievements,” he told Sky Sports . “When I look back at the end of my career, these are the things I will go over and take in more but the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies. I want to be winning the biggest prizes there is to offer and we are not quite doing that.”

All of Neymar’s Olympic goals

With five matches remaining in the season, Tottenham are five points adrift of the Champions League qualification places.

It is a long shot for them to qualify for Europe’s top table, and Kane is disappointed to have come up short once again.

“It has been a disappointing season, if I am totally honest,” Kane said. “We have had so many opportunities and been in so many games where we have been ahead or been in a good position going into the last 15 minutes and we haven’t quite got over the line for one reason or another.

When we look back, we were in a great position come November and that [bad] spell over December and January really put a halt to what we were trying to achieve. We have got loads to improve on. The thing now is to try and finish strong, try and win the last five games, hopefully try and make the Champions League spot.

“It has been disappointing and as players we have to take responsibility and when we go away in the summer really focus on what we can improve on.”

League Cup Tottenham four or five years behind Man City, says Mason 26/04/2021 AT 07:51