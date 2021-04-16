Harry Kane has handed Tottenham an injury concern ahead of a big week in their season after limping off late on against Everton.

The forward earned his side a point with two goals in a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park , but his evening ended on a low note as he was subbed off in the dying moments with an ankle injury.

While defending a corner, Kane's right ankle became trapped under Everton forward Richarlison who tumbled to the floor while attempting to make a challenge for the ball.

Kane was in obvious pain and after a quick assessment from the physio he was subbed off and hobbled from the pitch.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said it is too early to make an assessment of Kane’s injury, but has his fingers crossed that it is not serious.

“For him to leave the pitch at 2-2 with a couple of minutes to go is because he felt something,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “Let me be optimistic and believe he has time to recover.

“Let me be optimistic and hope it is not serious.

“It is obvious he is an important player for us, but I cannot speculate.”

The England star has a history of ankle problems, and it comes at a busy moment in the season for Spurs.

The north London side face Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday, but of greater importance is the Carabao Cup final with Manchester City on Sunday.

After crashing out of the Europa League and FA Cup and failing to mount a Premier League title challenge, the Carabao Cup is their only chance of ending a silverware drought dating back to 2008.

As Spurs’ star man, their chances of success against runaway Premier League leaders City will be severely hit if Kane is forced to sit out the Wembley date.

