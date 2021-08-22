Harry Kane has been placed on the bench by Tottenham for the clash with Wolves on Sunday.

Tottenham have so far stood firm, and there was controversy earlier this month when it was claimed Kane failed to report for training.

The striker denied that was the case, saying he would return at a date agreed with the club , but he failed to make the squad for the opening game of the season.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has had to field questions about Kane on a regular basis, and his stock answer in the past week was that the England man had been training well.

'We'll decide tomorrow' - Nuno on Kane playing against Wolves

Nuno said in his press conference on Friday that a decision on Kane’s participation against Wolves would be taken after Saturday’s training session.

Reports on Saturday evening said Kane would travel with the squad to Wolves, and that has proved to be the case.

It would appear Nuno did not deem him ready to start, as the 28-year-old is among the substitutes for the game at Molineux.

