Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Mohamed Salah and Thomas Soucek have been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Man City´s Dias is the favourite to take home the gong having already won the Football Writer´s Association award in May.

But he is up against last season´s winner and team-mate De Bruyne, as well as former winner Kane, who won the Golden Boot.

Transfers Man City could offer Jesus and Ake in exchange for Kane - report 4 HOURS AGO

Vincent Kompany was the last defender to win the prize, for the 2012/2012 season.

The awards for manager of the season have also been revealed, with Marcelo Bielsa, Pep Guardiola, David Moyes, Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer among the nominees.

Jurgen Klopp won the prize for leading Liverpool to the title last season.

Transfers Barca confirm Garcia arrival as second free transfer 5 HOURS AGO