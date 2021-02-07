Harry Kane was a surprise inclusion in Tottenham's starting line-up against West Brom on Sunday.
Kane had been out injured since suffering two ankle injuries against Liverpool in his most recent Premier League appearance.
However, after two consecutive defeats to Brighton and then Chelsea, Mourinho has recalled the striker to the starting line-up against relegation strugglers West Brom.
The Portuguese manager appears unwilling to give Gareth Bale the nod in attack since his arrival from Real Madrid on loan, and neither Steven Bergwijn nor Carlos Vinicius have convinced as lone strikers.
A win would take Spurs level with Chelsea in seventh place, potentially higher on goal difference.
