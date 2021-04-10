Harry Kane wants to leave Spurs and will push for a move away from north London if the club fail to qualify for the Champions League, says The Athletic

According to the report, Kane has become frustrated with a lack of trophies at the club and, with the north London outfit facing consecutive seasons outside of Europe’s top competition, could ask for a transfer.

But while Kane will be inundated with potential suitors, a move away may not be so straightforward.

Kane is only halfway through a six-year contract, and so Spurs can afford to slap a considerable price tag on his head.

Harry Maguire of England celebrates with Declan Rice and Harry Kane after scoring their side's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between England and Poland on March 31, 2021 at Wembley Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

In fact, Spurs are expected to sell for no less than £120 million. Coupled with the fact that Spurs owner Daniel Levy has a reputation for being one of the toughest negotiators around, and Kane’s near-irreplaceable value to the side on the pitch, the England captain may not get his move this summer.

But there is precedent. Spurs sold Gareth Bale to Real Madrid when the Welshman was far and away their best player and used that £85m to reinvest in a squad that six years later would reach a Champions League final.

Harry Kane walks past the Champions League trophy Image credit: Getty Images

And despite the crippling financial effects of the pandemic, the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City still have considerable resources at their disposal and could move for Kane, especially with Sergio Aguero departing from the blue half of Manchester.

And abroad, too, Real Madrid will be among those interested with the finances to back up such interest.

Kane could still win his first trophy with Spurs in the upcoming League Cup final against Manchester City. But should they lose that final, their last chance of a trophy this season, he could be wondering what it'd be like to be on the other side and how he can make that a reality this summer.

