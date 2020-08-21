Man Utd captain Harry Maguire arrested after fight in Mykonos – reports

Harry Maguire of Manchester United arrives ahead of the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Tranmere Rovers and Manchester United at Prenton Park on January 26, 2020 in Birkenhead, England.

Harry Maguire has reportedly been arrested in Mykonos following a fight outside a bar, according to Greek publication Proto Thema.

The newspaper reports that Maguire and his party had become involved in an altercation with other tourists on Thursday night.

When police attempted to intervene, the report adds, Maguire resisted, resulting in his arrest for “resisting the authorities and disobeying”.

"The player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him," a police official told Reuters. "The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station."

"The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night," the club said in a statement.

"Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities."

The club added it would be making no further comment.

