Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says captain Harry Maguire could be out for a "few days or a few weeks" after he picked up an ankle injury in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

The England international was taken off late on after colliding with Anwar El Ghazi before United went on to claim three points to keep their very slim title hopes alive.

Solskjaer says it is unlikely Maguire will play against Leicester on Tuesday night and admits he may not play at all this week.

"The boy [El Ghazi] landed on top of him and he twisted his ankle," Solskjaer told the club's official website.

"Harry has been excellent and it’s almost unheard of, the minutes he’s played without missing him.

"We’ve a [Europa League] final to look forward to and hopefully it will be with Harry; it might be a few weeks, it might be a couple of days, we don’t know. Hopefully it won’t be too bad, but I’m not a doctor, and we’ve got to scan him on Monday.

"He may be available on Thursday [against Liverpool], but I don’t know, it might be longer. I’ll tell you more on Thursday."

Manchester United are on a run of three games in five days. After Leicester on Tuesday they play their rearranged fixture against Liverpool on Thursday.

Maguire wrote on Instagram: “Important win. Hoping the injury is nothing serious and I'll be back playing soon. Thanks everyone for your messages.”

