Football
Premier League

Harry Maguire released by Greek prosecutor after court appearance

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was released by a Greek prosecutor after appearing in court on Saturday following two days in detention over a brawl on the island of Mykonos, the Premier League club confirmed.

England international Maguire, 27, will respond to the charges against him on August 25, according to local police.

Play Icon
Transfers

Lionel Messi 'livid at Barcelona' over private meeting leaks - Euro Papers

4 HOURS AGO
  • Man Utd captain Harry Maguire arrested after fight in Mykonos – reports

In a statement, Manchester United said: "Following the appearance in court today we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file.

Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course.

Quoting a local website, Mykonosvoice, Greece's Ethnos newspaper said the charges against Maguire, getting into an altercation, were considered misdemeanours.

Under Greek law that means Maguire can be represented by his lawyers in court in a hearing, rather than appear in person. Maguire's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Play Icon
WATCH

Lionel Messi 'livid at Barcelona' over private meeting leaks - Euro Papers

00:01:37

Manchester United had previously issued a statement on Friday saying they were aware of the incident and that Maguire was fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

Maguire joined United from Leicester City for £80 million - a world record fee for a defender - in August 2019.

He had travelled to Mykonos for a holiday following United's exit from the Europa League last week. Mykonos is well known with tourists for its lively night scene.

Proceedings were taking place at a courthouse on the nearby island of Syros.

According to Greek state TV ERT, police officers were allegedly assaulted after being called to a brawl between two groups of tourists on Thursday evening.

Football

Champions League qualifier cancelled after positive COVID-19 tests

4 HOURS AGO
Football

Paris police to hand out masks as PSG face Bayern Munich in Champions League final

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueManchester United
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On