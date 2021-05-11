Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Harry Maguire has suffered ankle ligament damage, but is hopeful the defender will be fit for the Europa League final.

He was replaced by Eric Bailly and looks set to miss United’s final three Premier League matches of the season.

But Solskjaer still holds hope that he will be able to play again in the Europa League final against Villarreal on May 26.

"He's obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture," Ole Solskjaer told MUTV ahead of the Leicester game on Tuesday.

“[There's] ligament damage but hopefully we will see him again this season. Hopefully, he'll be ready for the final."

Along with the Europa League final, Maguire will also be hoping to return to fitness for the European Championship this summer.

England warm up for the tournament with games against Austria on June 2 and Romania on June 6, before starting Euro 2020 against Croatia at Wembley on June 13.

