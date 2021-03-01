Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has told club officials that team-mate Luke Shaw misheard referee Stuart Atwell after the left-back's “a lot of talk” comments.

United felt they should have had a penalty against Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi during Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge, whilst the Blues felt an offence was committed by Mason Greenwood.

Premier League Solskjaer: If that wasn't a penalty then I'm blind 14 HOURS AGO

After stopping the game to consult with VAR and the pitch-side monitor referee Atwell decided not to give the penalty.

Harry Maguire of Manchester United and Olivier Giroud of Chelsea interact with Match Referee, Stuart Attwell after a VAR decision during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 28, 2021 in London, Engl Image credit: Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game United defender Shaw expressed his frustration with the decision and said he heard Atwell tell Maguire he didn’t want to give the penalty because of the potential backlash.

"At the time, I saw a handball," he said. "I didn't know whether it was Mason or Callum. I just carried on. I didn't even know there was a potential check.

"I don't know why they stopped [the game] if it wasn't going to be a pen. The ref even said to H (Harry Maguire): 'if I say it is a pen, then it is going to cause a lot of talk about it after', so I don't know what happened there.

H said that they got told it was a pen. He got told it was a penalty by VAR so I'm not sure what's gone on.

"I don't understand why he's stopped. If he's going to stop, you would think maybe he is going to give a pen, because we had the ball. We were attacking.

"It's confusing with this VAR, because if it's not going to be a pen, they might as well carry on, not stop the flow of the game. But I'm not going to moan about it, because I don't think either team did enough to win."

However, Maguire has, according to Sky Sports, now told club officials that Shaw misheard Atwell.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t hold back in his assessment of the decision saying that it had cost his team the game.

"One hundred per cent," he said.

They're shouting it's handball for our player, but when you look at it on the video, it's taken two points away from us.

Premier League 'Not a big thing' - Tuchel dismisses Hudson-Odoi sub 'controversy' 22/02/2021 AT 16:50