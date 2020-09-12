Harry Maguire will remain captain of Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The 27-year-old's status as club captain had been in doubt after he was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery after an altercation with police while on holiday in Mykonos, Greece. He was given a suspended prison sentence last month.

Premier League Maguire picks Rashford as most talented team-mate 11/05/2020 AT 08:58

Maguire has appealed the sentence, nullifying the conviction, but was dropped from Gareth Southgate's England squad following the trial.

But United boss Solskjaer has confirmed that Maguire will remain captain at Old Trafford.

"He is going to be our captain," he said in an interview with MUTV.

"His break was different to others as we gave him a few more days and, after, he’s come back and looked fine.

"He’s handled it really well and, of course, I’ll be here to support him. We’ll just leave Harry and his people and the process to run.

For me, he is a top, an absolute top human being and has always been a positive guy with the right values. So I really hope we can see Harry performing at his best.

Maguire will receive a full retrial following his appeal.

Premier League Manchester United announce Maguire signing on six-year contract 05/08/2019 AT 10:41