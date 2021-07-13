Mikel Arteta has ruled out the prospect of Emile Smith Rowe leaving Arsenal this summer.

The attacking midfielder had a breakthrough campaign with Arsenal last term, but has been the subject of transfer speculation.

Smith Rowe made a fine start to pre-season on a personal level, as he was on target in the Gunners’ 2-1 loss to Hibernian on Tuesday.

Gunners boss Arteta was asked about the 20-year-old’s future and left no room for doubt.

When asked about Smith Rowe’s future, Arteta said : “Without a question. Yes. He will stay here. 100%.”

Fellow Gunner Joe Willock spent the second half of the season on loan at Newcastle, and the Magpies are keen to take the 21-year-old back to Tyneside.

Arteta was non-committal on whether Willock would be with Arsenal this season.

“Joe is part of our plans, he's our player and in the time that he is here we will try to make the most out of him,” Arteta said. “He had a great experience on loan. He was, I think one of the most important players for their survival.”

