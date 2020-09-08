Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has invested in League Two club Forest Green Rovers, who have been recognised by FIFA and the UN as the world's most environmentally-friendly club.

The Spanish right-back has been a vocal campaigner on green issues and planted 3,000 trees for every Gunners win after the return of football after the coronavirus hiatus.

Forest Green went vegan in 2015 (Bellerin is also a vegan) and became fully carbon-neutral two years later. The 25-year-old is now the club's second largest shareholder and will now work with chairman Dale Vince on raising the environmental agenda in football.

"Forest Green are showing others the way," he told the Athletic.

"So many people feel there's no solution to the world's problems, but Forest Green are already doing plenty.

"I'm so excited to be part of the FGR family. I'll be helping where I can, supporting people who want to change the world for the better."

Vince added: "I like Hector's approach, his personal journey and the things he's trying to do - they make sense.